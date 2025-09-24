'Silence the guns' in Russia-Ukraine war, Pakistan urges UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Pakistan has underscored the need for a "sincere and meaningful" dialogue that addresses the security concerns of all sides in the raging Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its fourth year, in a bid to promote peace in the region.

"Our collective priority must be to silence the guns and create conditions for a negotiated settlement," Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Speaking in a high-level debate on Ukraine, he said Pakistan had consistently maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict.

"Every bullet fired; every rocket and drone launched; every life lost, moves us further away from peace," Fatemi added.

"We call upon the parties to demonstrate restraint, scrupulously adhere to the International Humanitarian Law, and make meaningful strides towards de-escalation."

Fatemi said that this conflict had increased polarization and geo-political tensions, disruption of supply chains, food and energy insecurity, global inflation, and more.

"The Global South has borne a disproportionate brunt of these consequences," he said.

Fatemi welcomed the ensuing political engagement, including direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Tump, saying it generated optimism for an early end to this conflict.

"Given the complex historical context and the intricate nature of this conflict, the logic of singling out third countries, and placing this blame elsewhere is not conducive to the pursuit of peace."

Pakistan, he said, will continue to support all regional and international efforts that pave the way for a peaceful resolution of this conflict.

Opening the debate, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the international community cannot afford to lose “fragile” diplomatic momentum over ending the war with Russia.

With Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sitting in the iconic chamber after arriving to take part in the UN’s high-level week, the Secretary-General looked back to February when the council had marked the grim third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Since then, there has been “intense” diplomatic engagement but also an “intensification of the fighting” across Ukraine and, at times, in Russia, the UN chief noted.

Homes, schools, hospitals and shelters continue to be bombed in Ukraine, while critical civilian infrastructure is being destroyed.

According to Guterres, the past months have seen some of the highest casualties with more than 14,000 civilians killed and over 36,000 injured.

He added that civilians inside Russia are being “increasingly affected.”

“Let me be clear: attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law,” he said. “They must stop now.”

Guterres also commended the efforts by the United States and others seeking to facilitate diplomatic solutions to the conflict and welcomed direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Nevertheless, progress on achieving a ceasefire and a lasting peace settlement remains “painfully slow.”

“We cannot afford to lose the current diplomatic momentum, as fragile as it might be,” he stressed.

He reiterated his appeal for a “comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire” in line with the UN Charter and international law.

“The United Nations is committed to fully supporting all meaningful efforts to end this war – and to build a future of dignity, security and peace for all.”

In his speech, President Zelenskyy lamented that the UN is “losing influence” and called for real security guarantees.

He said that along with Britain, France, and 40 more nations in what he called the coalition of the willing, “we are building a new security architecture. We count on the United States of America as a backstop.”

He urged the US, China, Britain and France to “be the force that acts together.”

“What we need now is a strong push to force Russia toward peace.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Security Council members and those involved in the conflict to “bring this war to an end before it becomes something that will last another three or four years, lead to more destruction, both economic and at the same time, loss of life, loss of property, loss of futures.”

He said that if no path to peace appears in the short-term, the US “will take the steps necessary to impose costs for continued aggression.”

Speaking for Russia, First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said that the meeting, which he described as another “shameful episode in the market of hypocrisy” – generates “no added value to the establishment for peace in Ukraine.”

Addressing member states, he said Russia awaits their support for a “realistic, long-term, lasting peace” adding that Moscow is “not abandoning any negotiations.”

APP/ift