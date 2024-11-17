Silent humming protests shake COP29, climate activists demand climate justice

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A silent yet powerful protest unfolded at COP29, as climate activists from over 100 countries aligned along the plenary halls to voice their demand for climate justice. The demonstrators used humming as a symbolic form of protest against what they perceive as the multilateral forum's bias towards oil-producing developed nations, which they accuse of stalling crucial climate finance mobilization.

Talking to APP on the sidelines of the protest, Hemantha Withanage from Sri Lanka’s Centre for Environmental Justice emphasized the urgent need for developed countries to take responsibility for financing climate action. "The rich countries, who are the historical polluters, need to pay for climate finance instead of blocking its mobilization. The current contributions, like the $700 million for the loss and damage fund, pale in comparison to the over $1 trillion required by developing countries for adaptation, climate-resilient agriculture and infrastructure," Withanage stated.

Protesters criticized the calls for developing nations to seek climate finance from private sectors and carbon markets, insisting that public funding from developed countries is essential to support vulnerable nations. Many civil society organizations (CSOs) feel sidelined in forums dominated by wealthy polluting industries, such as oil and coal mining companies.

“We are not even allowed to speak freely; that’s why we are humming and silently protesting,” added Withanage. “CSOs face severe restrictions here, and the space to voice our concerns has been largely taken over by consultants representing these major polluters.”

Protesters underscored the dire situation faced by countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and small island states. Withanage highlighted the severe impacts of climate change on Sri Lanka’s 22 million people, including floods, droughts, landslides and sea-level rise. “Our government is bankrupt and unable to support climate resilience initiatives,” he lamented.

The protest also saw expressions of solidarity with Palestine, as activists raised concerns about the environmental destruction caused by bombing. "We demand a ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further loss of innocent lives and damage to the environment," the protesters urged.

The protest represented a diverse coalition of over 100 nations, with the Friends of International bringing together 74 countries in a show of global unity. As climate negotiations continue at COP29, the silent humming protests serve as a poignant reminder of the unmet promises and urgent need for climate action and justice for the world's most vulnerable.