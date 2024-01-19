Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Revelations that members of the far-right AfD discussed mass deportation plans are pushing tens of thousands of Germans to protest in the streets and sparking debate on whether the anti-immigrant party should be banned.

From Cologne to Leipzig to Nuremberg, Germans across the country have mobilised over the last week, with another 100 demonstrations expected through the weekend.

Many of the demonstrations are held under the banner "together against the far-right", with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also joining a spontaneous gathering in Potsdam, where they live.

Bundesliga coaches and church bishops have also issued calls warning against support for the AfD, with the manager of SC Freiburg Christian Streich saying that "anyone who does nothing now has learned nothing from school or history".

The sudden and widespread mobilisation was sparked by a January 10 report by investigative outlet Correctiv which revealed that AfD members had discussed the expulsion of immigrants and "non-assimilated citizens" at a meeting with extremists.

Among the participants at the talks was Martin Sellner, a leader of Austria's Identitarian Movement, which subscribes to the "great replacement" conspiracy theory that claims there is a plot by non-white migrants to replace Europe's "native" white population.

news of the gathering sent shockwaves across Germany at a time when the AfD is soaring in opinion polls, just months ahead of three major regional elections in eastern Germany where their support is strongest.

The "scandalous meeting" revived "the fear of deportations of millions of citizens or non-citizens, a fear that is part of the criticised heritage of Nazism," said Hajo Funke, a political analyst who specialises in the far-right.

The "silent majority must wake up and take a clear position against extremism in Germany," urged domestic intelligence chief Thomas Haldenwang.

Thanking those who have come out in the last days to make their voices heard, Scholz wrote on X that the protests "are encouraging and show that there are more of us democrats than those who want to divide us".