UrduPoint.com

'Silent Strike' Against Junta Empties Myanmar Streets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:41 PM

'Silent strike' against junta empties Myanmar streets

Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators staged a "silent strike" Friday, closing businesses and emptying the streets of cities and towns across the country to protest against military rule

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators staged a "silent strike" Friday, closing businesses and emptying the streets of cities and towns across the country to protest against military rule.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the February coup, with the economy in tatters and more than 1,300 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

The streets of downtown Yangon -- Myanmar's commercial hub -- were deserted, with no street vendors and little traffic, AFP correspondents said.

The famous Shwedagon pagoda, a Buddhist site usually bustling with visitors and pilgrims, was also quiet.

"Restaurants, shops, and the main market are all closed," a resident of second city Mandalay told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"There have been no street vendors since this morning, no early morning walkers.

" Pictures in local media also showed empty streets in the southeastern city of Mawlamyine and in towns across northern Sagaing region.

The US embassy in Yangon advised its citizens to stay off the streets Friday, citing a heightened risk of violence by security forces against any gatherings or protests.

Mass demonstrations that rocked Myanmar's cities and towns immediately after the coup were met by a brutal and indiscriminate crackdown by the military.

Those still taking to the streets to protest now do so in smaller flashmobs lasting just minutes in order to avoid arrest.

Myanmar soldiers rammed a car into one such rally in Yangon last Sunday, killing five people, according to local media.

The junta said only three protesters were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Car Traffic Sagaing Mawlamyine Mandalay Myanmar SITE Hub February Sunday Market Media All Asia

Recent Stories

Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Ba ..

Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Babar Azam: Shadab Khan

13 minutes ago
 Tesla's Shanghai plant delivers over 400,000 vehic ..

Tesla's Shanghai plant delivers over 400,000 vehicles in first 11 months of 2021 ..

14 seconds ago
 Aussie COVID-19 vaccine rollout to be expanded to ..

Aussie COVID-19 vaccine rollout to be expanded to children in January

2 minutes ago
 CDA starts upgrading tourist spots

CDA starts upgrading tourist spots

2 minutes ago
 China's Xinjiang builds plateau 5G base station

China's Xinjiang builds plateau 5G base station

2 minutes ago
 Most wanted criminal killed in police encounter: S ..

Most wanted criminal killed in police encounter: SSP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.