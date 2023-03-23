Silicon Valley Bank Saw Historic Speed of Deposits Flee Amid Collapse - Yellen

Silicon Valley Bank saw customers withdraw their deposits at a historic pace amid the bank's collapse, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Silicon Valley Bank saw customers withdraw their deposits at a historic pace amid the bank's collapse, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"To the best of my knowledge, we've never seen deposits flee at the pace that they did from Silicon Valley Bank," Yellen told the US Senate Appropriations Committee.

When asked about the possibility of expanding deposit insurance, Yellen said there will be plenty of time in the days ahead for reasonable discussions about whether or not $250,000 is the right level for deposit insurance or whether that system should be changed in some way.

On March 10, federal regulators seized Silicon Valley Bank - the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history.

Two days later, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history, which forced the federal government to take emergency measures and guarantee deposits to stem the crisis.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the ninth time since last March in its battle against inflation, despite the fact that numerous analysts point to rising interest rates as a primary cause of the banking crisis.