Open Menu

Silk Road Art Treasures From Gansu Exhibited In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Silk Road art treasures from Gansu exhibited in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) An exhibition featuring over 240 Silk Road artifacts opened Tuesday at the National Art Museum of China (NAMC) in Beijing.

The exhibition, "Ink Splendor and Cultural Context: Gansu Silk Road Art Treasures Exhibition," brings together painted pottery, bamboo slips, silk manuscripts, inscribed bricks, sculptures, and mural reproductions.

The collection is from the Dunhuang academy, the Gansu Provincial Museum, the Gansu Jiandu Museum and the NAMC.

Among the highlights are a wooden map unearthed in Tianshui, Gansu Province, which dates back to the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), and a Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) writing brush.

The exhibition is part of a series launched by the NAMC to showcase the artistic ideal of the Chinese nation and the distinctive characteristics of Chinese civilization, said Wu Weishan, the NAMC curator.

The exhibition will run till Aug. 17.

Recent Stories

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

41 minutes ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

12 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

13 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

13 hours ago

More Stories From World