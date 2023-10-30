Silva hails 'one of best wins' for Man City

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Bernardo Silva hailed Manchester City's 3-0 demolition of Manchester United on Sunday as "one of the best wins" for Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side.

The treble winners were dominant at Old Trafford against their listless opponents.

Erling Haaland scored a spot-kick and unmarked header before playing in Phil Foden for City's third but their superiority was far greater than the scoreline suggests.

Silva told Sky sports: "When we come to these places, like Anfield and Old Trafford, we know what teams are waiting for -- for us to lose the ball and counter.

"It is about the build-up, not losing simple balls and controlling the game and being slow in the first metres of our half and goal kicks. After, then it is about breaking through to attack. It is never easy to come here to beat this team.

"It is definitely one of the best wins. To win 3-0 away with this crowd, I think it is definitely one of the best performances."

Guardiola said he was pleased for the club's fans.

"I know what it means to them," he said.

"For many years, when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was here they see United up there and in the last few years we changed the tendency."

The City boss had warm words for Silva.

"I could stay here and talk for 10 minutes on what Bernardo Silva means for me and our team," he said.

"He is a player that is beyond good in all departments -- solidarity, intelligence, he understands everything. We are in love with him.

"The problem is he has no big cars, he dresses maybe not for high style. He is humble and everybody loves him in the locker room. We were lucky not to lose him. he is irreplaceable. I know he is happy here."

Silva signed a new contract with City in August after being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland said it was City's best performance of the season and that beating United was extra-special.

"It was a fantastic performance, a controlled 90-minute game and every single Manchester City player had a fantastic performance," he told the BBC.