Open Menu

Silva Hails 'one Of Best Wins' For Man City

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Silva hails 'one of best wins' for Man City

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Bernardo Silva hailed Manchester City's 3-0 demolition of Manchester United on Sunday as "one of the best wins" for Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side.

The treble winners were dominant at Old Trafford against their listless opponents.

Erling Haaland scored a spot-kick and unmarked header before playing in Phil Foden for City's third but their superiority was far greater than the scoreline suggests.

Silva told Sky sports: "When we come to these places, like Anfield and Old Trafford, we know what teams are waiting for -- for us to lose the ball and counter.

"It is about the build-up, not losing simple balls and controlling the game and being slow in the first metres of our half and goal kicks. After, then it is about breaking through to attack. It is never easy to come here to beat this team.

"It is definitely one of the best wins. To win 3-0 away with this crowd, I think it is definitely one of the best performances."

Guardiola said he was pleased for the club's fans.

"I know what it means to them," he said.

"For many years, when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was here they see United up there and in the last few years we changed the tendency."

The City boss had warm words for Silva.

"I could stay here and talk for 10 minutes on what Bernardo Silva means for me and our team," he said.

"He is a player that is beyond good in all departments -- solidarity, intelligence, he understands everything. We are in love with him.

"The problem is he has no big cars, he dresses maybe not for high style. He is humble and everybody loves him in the locker room. We were lucky not to lose him. he is irreplaceable. I know he is happy here."

Silva signed a new contract with City in August after being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland said it was City's best performance of the season and that beating United was extra-special.

"It was a fantastic performance, a controlled 90-minute game and every single Manchester City player had a fantastic performance," he told the BBC.

Related Topics

Attack Sports Old Trafford Manchester United August Sunday All From Best Manchester City Love

Recent Stories

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

4 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

4 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

5 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

5 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

5 hours ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

5 hours ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

7 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

7 hours ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

7 hours ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

8 hours ago

More Stories From World