Simmering Bellingham set for Dortmund reunion in Champions League

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Jude Bellingham's first season at Real Madrid started with a glut of goals and ended with a dream double, but his second is yet to take off.

The England international faces his former side Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in a rematch of last season's Champions League final, which Bellingham and Los Blancos triumphed in to win the competition for a record 15th time.

The 21-year-old has shown signs of frustration in his sophomore year at Madrid, tasked with more defensive responsibility in midfield than at many times last season following the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti used the hard-working Bellingham on the right of midfield in a 2-1 La Liga win at Celta Vigo on Saturday, another new role for the 103 million euro ($112 million) man.

Bellingham started last season as a key figure in the centre of Madrid's attack, scoring 10 goals in his first 10 games across La Liga and the Champions League.

Thrust into the position after Karim Benzema departed with Madrid still waiting for then Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe to arrive, Bellingham thrived.

After nine games this season in all competitions, Bellingham is yet to find the net.

During the win over Celta, Bellingham appeared furious with Brazilian team-mate Vinicius Junior after the forward did not pass him the ball when he was well placed to score and instead lashed over.

"I haven't seen that (moment) you're talking about, but if it happened, it means that he has balls, character, and seems good to me," said Ancelotti on Saturday, defending Bellingham.

"Honestly, I didn't realise (it had happened), I'll watch it, but if he has reacted... let's be calm, after the game they were talking, laughing -- they have no problems.

"What's to our merit is that we always compete well, until the end."

Ancelotti looked to shore up Madrid's defence during the second half of last season by getting Bellingham to play a hybrid role which saw him drop to the left of midfield at frequent intervals.

The midfielder looked exhausted in the final months of the campaign and struggled with shoulder and ankle issues.