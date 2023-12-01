Simmonds welcomes 'massive impact' of Whitelock arrival on Pau

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Former New Zealand lock Sam Whitelock will have a "massive impact" on Pau, the French club's fly-half Joe Simmonds said before Saturday's Top 14 trip to Toulon.

Former Crusaders second-row Whitelock, 35, won two Rugby World Cups before ending his Test career with defeat in this year's final to the Springboks in October.

The All Blacks' most-capped player has signed a two-year contract but is only set to make his debut next month for this season's surprise packages after arriving in south-west France this week.

"He's going to have a massive impact," former England under-20s playmaker Simmonds told AFP this week.

"He's so experienced, he's won so many games and trophies with the All Blacks and the Crusaders.

"I'm really looking forward to learning off him," Simmonds added.

With his move to Pau, Simmonds brought down the curtain on a successful seven-season stint at local club Exeter Chiefs, which included a Champions Cup and English Premiership double in 2020.

Off the field in France he has enjoyed hikes in the Pyrenees, the beaches in nearby Biarritz and even a Champions League game across the Spanish border with San Sebastian's Real Sociedad.

"I felt like it was the right time for me to challenge myself and try something different," the 26 year-old said.

"To get out of my comfort zone a bit," he added.

Since arriving in Pau, Simmonds has started all eight of Pau's league games, kicking 103 points to become the Top 14's leading scorer as the unfancied outfit sit second in the table.

"It's why I like being a 10," Simmonds said.

"Having the pressure of making sure you're kicking the points.

Hopefully I can keep on going, it's only early days," he added.

- 'Crazy' -

This weekend, Pau face the biggest test of their credentials so far this term as they head to Stade Mayol and Toulon, who are fourth in the table and unbeaten at home since May.

Simmonds and his side, only promoted to the first division in 2016, will feature at the ground which was once home to galacticos such as England's World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson, former South Africa winger Bryan Habana and ex-Australia centre Matt Giteau.

"It's pretty crazy when I think about it," Simmonds said.

"Growing up, Jonny Wilkinson was always huge, the team they had back in the day with Habana, Giteau and stuff like that.

"To actually be going there and playing it's going to be great," he added.

Elsewhere in the Top 14, South Africa's two-time World Cup winner Siya Kolisi takes his league-leading Racing 92 to Clermont.

Controversial former French rugby federation president and ex-France head coach Bernard Laporte is eyeing his first win as Montpellier director of rugby as they head to Bayonne.

The Basques last lost in the league at their Stade Jean-Dauger stadium in January 2022.

On Sunday, record 22-time champions Toulouse travel to Stade Francais days after the Parisians disciplined unnamed players and coaches for an unauthorised night out after last weekend's loss at Simmonds' Pau.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Saturday

Toulon v Pau (1400), Bayonne v Montpellier, Oyonnax v Bordeaux-Begles, Castres v Lyon, La Rochelle v Perpignan (all 1600), Clermont v Racing 92 (2005)

Sunday

Stade Francais v Toulouse (2005)