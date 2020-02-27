UrduPoint.com
Simonyan Appeals To Greek President After Sputnik Banned From Delphi Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:04 PM

Simonyan Appeals to Greek President After Sputnik Banned From Delphi Forum

RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan appealed on Thursday to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos after Sputnik was banned from attending the Delphi Economic Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan appealed on Thursday to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos after Sputnik was banned from attending the Delphi Economic Forum.

Earlier in the day, the forum's organizers barred a Sputnik representative from participating in the business program of the event. They cited the protests of the speakers and sponsors as justification for their decision.

"The Delphi Economic Forum is held under the patronage of the Greek president, and I have a question for him � when did political censorship return to the homeland of democracy?" Simonyan told Sputnik, commenting on the situation.

Earlier in February, the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency received a letter from the forum's organizing committee asking Sputnik's representative to pull out of moderating a discussion on Russian topics, as its speakers and sponsors were against the arrangement. The organizers did not reveal who had voiced the objections.

