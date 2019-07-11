UrduPoint.com
Simonyan Backs Idea To Organize Alternative Event To UK's Media Freedom Forum

Simonyan Backs Idea to Organize Alternative Event to UK's Media Freedom Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and the RT broadcaster, supported the idea of a Russian lawmaker to organize a media freedom conference as an alternative to a similar event in London.

RT and Sputnik news agency, which is part of Rossiya Segodnya, were denied accreditation to the conference in London. The chairman of the Russian upper house's commission on information policy, Alexei Pushkov, suggested earlier in the day that Rossiya Segodnya hold an alternative conference.

"It is a good idea, we will discuss a timeline and a format of this conference," Simonyan said regarding the lawmaker's proposal.

The UK Foreign Office, which organized the Global Conference for Media Freedom, said RT and Sputnik had been barred over "their active role in spreading disinformation." When asked to provide examples to prove the allegations, the Foreign Office suggested checking with UK media watchdog Ofcom, which had accused RT of breaking the broadcasting code in the past.

RT maintains that it did not break the rules. The Foreign Office did not say anything regarding the allegations against Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged London to disclose the facts that led the United Kingdom to deny RT and Sputnik accreditation within 24 hours. However, London did not provide any explanation within this timeline.

Russian media outlets have faced a lot of criticism in the West over the past several years. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing RT and Sputnik as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering into other countries' affairs, but they have not given any proof.

Moscow has called the accusations groundless.

