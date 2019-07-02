RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in Ukrainian to assist the release of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in Ukrainian to assist the release of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year.

The next court hearing in Vyshinsky's case will be held on Wednesday. Vyshinsky's defense expects the court to mitigate the precautionary measure, including by placing the journalist under house arrest.

"Kirill Vyshinsky can be released tomorrow. The journalist who has spent 413 days in custody for being a journalist. Mister Zelenskyy, I address you. Do it," Simonyan wrote in her Telegram channel in Ukrainian.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and treason, and has been held in custody ever since.

Along with repeatedly prolonging the journalist's arrest, the court has also refused to move him from a detention facility to house arrest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian government's unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Representative on Freedom of the Media of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Harlem Desir has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release, stressing that all OSCE members have pledged to create necessary conditions to allow journalists to work freely.