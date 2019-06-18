Simonyan Comments on Calls to Ban Sputnik Lithuania Website

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan commented on Tuesday on the Lithuanian parliament's proposal to cut access to the Sputnik Lithuania website, saying that Russia would certainly not stoop to banning Lithuanian websites if similar measures were taken by Vilnius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan commented on Tuesday on the Lithuanian parliament 's proposal to cut access to the Sputnik Lithuania website, saying that Russia would certainly not stoop to banning Lithuanian websites if similar measures were taken by Vilnius

Earlier in the day, media reported that the relevant proposal had been brought forward by two opposition Lithuanian lawmakers.

"I do not even know how we should react to this in Russia. Well, we cannot just ban Lithuanian websites," Simonyan said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that the discrimination campaign against Russian media outlets, including Sputnik news agency, was continuing in Lithuania and called on relevant international bodies to intervene.

Less than a month ago, Sputnik Lithuania Editor-in-Chief Marat Kasem was detained at the Vilnius airport and then deported for allegedly posing a risk to Lithuania's national security. The journalist has said that he was also banned from entering Lithuania for five years.