UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Simonyan Comments On Calls To Ban Sputnik Lithuania Website

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:20 PM

Simonyan Comments on Calls to Ban Sputnik Lithuania Website

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan commented on Tuesday on the Lithuanian parliament's proposal to cut access to the Sputnik Lithuania website, saying that Russia would certainly not stoop to banning Lithuanian websites if similar measures were taken by Vilnius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan commented on Tuesday on the Lithuanian parliament's proposal to cut access to the Sputnik Lithuania website, saying that Russia would certainly not stoop to banning Lithuanian websites if similar measures were taken by Vilnius.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the relevant proposal had been brought forward by two opposition Lithuanian lawmakers.

"I do not even know how we should react to this in Russia. Well, we cannot just ban Lithuanian websites," Simonyan said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that the discrimination campaign against Russian media outlets, including Sputnik news agency, was continuing in Lithuania and called on relevant international bodies to intervene.

Less than a month ago, Sputnik Lithuania Editor-in-Chief Marat Kasem was detained at the Vilnius airport and then deported for allegedly posing a risk to Lithuania's national security. The journalist has said that he was also banned from entering Lithuania for five years.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vilnius Lithuania Media From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

EU delays decision on North Macedonia, Albania mem ..

5 minutes ago

UN says it suffered 'systematic failure' dealing w ..

5 minutes ago

Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency Slams Russopho ..

5 minutes ago

US Modifies Shoulder Fired Stinger Missiles to Des ..

5 minutes ago

Tennis: Mallorca WTA results

13 minutes ago

Erdogan attends prayers for Egypt's ex-president M ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.