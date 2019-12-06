(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster, on Friday commented on a recent tweet by famous Scottish novelist Irvine Welsh that accused the BBC of bias and expressed support for RT.

On November 25, Welsh said that RT was "justly" calling out BBC for bias.

According to the novelist, the UK "public service" broadcaster has been wrapped up in "corrupt bias."

"Do you like Irvine Welsh like I do? Unlikely, because Irwin Welsh does not praise your tv channels but praises ours," Simonyan said on her Telegram channel.

Welsh is a famous Scottish novelist, playwright and short story writer. The novel "Trainspotting," first published in 1993, has become one of his most well-known works.