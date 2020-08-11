UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Simonyan Criticizes Detentions Of Russian Journalists Amid Protests In Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Simonyan Criticizes Detentions of Russian Journalists Amid Protests in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Monday criticized Belarusian authorities for allowing the country's law enforcement officers to detain Russian journalists amid the violent protests.

"What does he [President Alexander Lukashenko] do with journalists? With our journalists? He bites the hand that feeds. They were definitely not sent by [the US] state department, they are not paid by the CIA [the US Central Intelligence Agency], this is just stupid. A person who has been in power for so long, and whose power causes such protests, he can not afford such a nonsense. You cannot do that," Simonyan said in an interview with Solovyov Live show on the Rossiya 1 tv channel.

Simonyan added that three stringers of RT video agency Ruptly had not come into contact yet after being detained in Belarus, and both the media and their families could not reach out to them.

Several Russian media outlets, including Sputnik Belarus, RT, TV Rain, Meduza and Daily Storm, have said that their reporters have been detained in Minsk. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was personally overseeing how the situation with arrested reporters was unfolding.

Protests were held throughout Belarus on Sunday night after preliminary results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning the election with over 80 percent of the vote, while the campaign team of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has refused to recognize the results.

Related Topics

Election Storm Russia Vote CIA Minsk Belarus Sunday Media TV Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

3 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

1 hour ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

1 hour ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.