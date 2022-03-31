Simonyan Describes UK Sanctions on RT, Rossiya Segodnya as Insult

(@FahadShabbir)

Editor-in-Chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Margarita Simonyan on Thursday described the UK sanctions against the media outlets as another insult from London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Editor-in-Chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Margarita Simonyan on Thursday described the UK sanctions against the media outlets as another insult from London.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting the media sector and prominent media figures over the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"Britain has once again imposed sanctions on us. And this insult we will add to the total account. Afterward as follows," Simonyan said, quoting Vladimir Mayakovsky's poem Letter to Tatiana Yakovleva, which ends with "I will take you one day anyway - alone or together with Paris.

"

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, news media and financial institutions.