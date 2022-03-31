UrduPoint.com

Simonyan Describes UK Sanctions On RT, Rossiya Segodnya As Insult

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Simonyan Describes UK Sanctions on RT, Rossiya Segodnya as Insult

Editor-in-Chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Margarita Simonyan on Thursday described the UK sanctions against the media outlets as another insult from London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Editor-in-Chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Margarita Simonyan on Thursday described the UK sanctions against the media outlets as another insult from London.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting the media sector and prominent media figures over the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"Britain has once again imposed sanctions on us. And this insult we will add to the total account. Afterward as follows," Simonyan said, quoting Vladimir Mayakovsky's poem Letter to Tatiana Yakovleva, which ends with "I will take you one day anyway - alone or together with Paris.

"

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, news media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia London Paris Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk United Kingdom February Media From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Calls Defacement of Russian Operation Crit ..

Kremlin Calls Defacement of Russian Operation Critics' Property 'Hooliganism'

3 minutes ago
 Russian Parliamentary Commission Head Says Telegra ..

Russian Parliamentary Commission Head Says Telegram Must Comply With 'Landing La ..

3 minutes ago
 France Will Not Accept Demand That Gas Be Paid in ..

France Will Not Accept Demand That Gas Be Paid in Rubles - Economy Minister

3 minutes ago
 1665 vehicles challaned over traffic violations in ..

1665 vehicles challaned over traffic violations in two days

3 minutes ago
 DPO for expediting crackdown against land mafia, d ..

DPO for expediting crackdown against land mafia, drug peddlers

7 minutes ago
 Bloecher out to help Pakistan hockey regain lost g ..

Bloecher out to help Pakistan hockey regain lost glory

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.