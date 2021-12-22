UrduPoint.com

Simonyan Expects Moscow To Respond To Launch Day Blockage Of RT's German Channel

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:32 PM

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has expressed hope that Moscow will give necessary response to Berlin for forcing the European satellite operator to exclude the recently launched RT DE TV channel from broadcasting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has expressed hope that Moscow will give necessary response to Berlin for forcing the European satellite operator to exclude the recently launched RT DE tv channel from broadcasting.

Earlier in the day, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would react to Berlin's move to block RT DE from broadcasting, which was a direct obstacle to the work of journalists. In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would have to take mirror measures if the unacceptable situation with the Russian media continues in Western countries.

"Preparing a response to the Germans. I really hope that this time it really will take place," Simonyan wrote on Twitter.

The situation with the RT DE TV channel was also commented on by Managing Director of RT Alexey Nikolov.

"This happened quite quickly, RT DE did not have even week to broadcast, and it was done quite interestingly. The fact is that when we were beginning to broadcast the channel, we, together with our international lawyers, large companies that work with us, considered very carefully the issue of everything being done according to the law," he said, in statement posted on the RT website.

Nikolov stressed that the channel's broadcasting license was obtained in full compliance with the law.

"Immediately after that, the German regulator began in various ways to put pressure on those who in one way or another provided us with services to promote the channel, arguing� that our license was received not according to the rules. They did not explain why it was received not according to the rules," he added, as quoted by the media.

RT called the actions of the German media regulator illegal and expressed confidence that this decision would be reviewed in a court.

Earlier in December, RT announced the launch of the RT DE news channel in German. The head of the German media regulator MABB, Eva Flecken, announced the start of an investigation against the RT broadcaster due to the launch of a program in German allegedly without a broadcast license. The European representative of the Directors' Conference of the Media Authorities, Tobias Schmid, said that RT DE was "irritant" and would "be taken care of."

The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union, with German media and politicians accusing the broadcaster of manipulations with facts targeting Germans of Russian origin. In August 2021, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving a recommendation from the German authorities. In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery for alleged "violations of community rules."

