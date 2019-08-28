UrduPoint.com
Simonyan Lauds Vyshinsky After His Release From Ukrainian Custody On Personal Recognizance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:36 PM

Simonyan Lauds Vyshinsky After His Release From Ukrainian Custody on Personal Recognizance

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Wednesday praised RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky for his courage during Ukrainian captivity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Wednesday praised RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky for his courage during Ukrainian captivity.

A court in Kiev ruled earlier in the day to free the journalist on his own recognizance. The next hearing is set for September 16. He is accused of treason and backing separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Hardly anyone has [been allowed to] see Kirill except for his lawyers... but we know him as a man of exceptional courage, integrity, moral strength and resolve," she said on a Rossiya 24 show.

Simonyan said it was obvious to anyone familiar with his case that Vyshinksy was innocent. She suggested throwing a party if she ever chanced to meet him in person.

The journalist faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted. He has spent more than 400 days in custody since his arrest in Kiev in May last year. His custody was extended eight times.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's representative on media freedom, Harlem Desir, has raised the alarm about Ukraine detaining a media worker for doing his job. Russian President Vladimir Putin called his arrest unprecedented.

