Simonyan Lauds Vyshinsky After His Release From Ukrainian Custody on Personal Recognizance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Wednesday praised RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky for his courage during Ukrainian captivity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Wednesday praised RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky for his courage during Ukrainian captivity.

A court in Kiev ruled earlier in the day to free the journalist on his own recognizance. The next hearing is set for September 16. He is accused of treason and backing separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Hardly anyone has [been allowed to] see Kirill except for his lawyers... but we know him as a man of exceptional courage, integrity, moral strength and resolve," she said on a Rossiya 24 show.

Simonyan said it was obvious to anyone familiar with his case that Vyshinksy was innocent. She suggested throwing a party if she ever chanced to meet him in person.

She later had a phone conversation with the journalist, who spent more than 400 days in custody since his arrest in Kiev in May last year.

His custody was extended eight times.

"He conveyed his thanks and greetings. 'I am choking up when I say 'thank you,' he said. He laughed when he told me about the time he spent in his dark cell. He would celebrate New Year's every evening because the only light [he had] came from Christmas lights," she wrote on Telegram.

Vyshinksy faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's representative on media freedom, Harlem Desir, has raised the alarm about Ukraine detaining a media worker for doing his job. Russian President Vladimir Putin called his arrest unprecedented.