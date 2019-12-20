Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has mocked the US Democratic Party's tips on how to fight online disinformation, which specifically mentioned the two media outlets she leads

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has mocked the US Democratic Party's tips on how to fight online disinformation, which specifically mentioned the two media outlets she leads.

On Monday, the party's website posted recommendations for combating online disinformation. The Democratic National Committee warned its supporters against being manipulated. The tips come in the run-up to the 2020 US presidential race.

"The Democratic National Committee has published guidance on its website on how to fight online disinformation with a ... warning for the New Year. I quote: 'Be aware of Russian propaganda outlets like RT & Sputnik and educate yourself on Russian propaganda lines' ['techniques' in Russian].

Dear Democratic National Committee! Our favorite techniques are joint locks and throws from a standing position. Don't try this at home," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel, referencing popular martial arts techniques.

Russian media outlets have faced severe criticism in the West over the past several years for allegedly delivering biased coverage of news. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing Sputnik and RT as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in other countries' affairs, albeit without providing any proof. Moscow has called all the accusations against RT and Sputnik groundless.