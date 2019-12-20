UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Simonyan Mocks US Democratic Party's Tips On Fighting RT, Sputnik 'Propaganda' Techniques

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:53 PM

Simonyan Mocks US Democratic Party's Tips on Fighting RT, Sputnik 'Propaganda' Techniques

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has mocked the US Democratic Party's tips on how to fight online disinformation, which specifically mentioned the two media outlets she leads

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has mocked the US Democratic Party's tips on how to fight online disinformation, which specifically mentioned the two media outlets she leads.

On Monday, the party's website posted recommendations for combating online disinformation. The Democratic National Committee warned its supporters against being manipulated. The tips come in the run-up to the 2020 US presidential race.

"The Democratic National Committee has published guidance on its website on how to fight online disinformation with a ... warning for the New Year. I quote: 'Be aware of Russian propaganda outlets like RT & Sputnik and educate yourself on Russian propaganda lines' ['techniques' in Russian].

Dear Democratic National Committee! Our favorite techniques are joint locks and throws from a standing position. Don't try this at home," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel, referencing popular martial arts techniques.

Russian media outlets have faced severe criticism in the West over the past several years for allegedly delivering biased coverage of news. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing Sputnik and RT as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in other countries' affairs, albeit without providing any proof. Moscow has called all the accusations against RT and Sputnik groundless.

Related Topics

Resolution Moscow Russia Parliament Turkish Lira 2016 2020 Media All From Race

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister reaches Taunsa Sharif

2 minutes ago

Blind murder of child solved, accused arrested

3 minutes ago

EPA seals two smoke emitting factories

3 minutes ago

Japan to award licenses for local 5G network soon: ..

3 minutes ago

India death toll rises in clashes over citizenship ..

8 minutes ago

Begum Governor distributes prizes among winners of ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.