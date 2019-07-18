UrduPoint.com
Simonyan Mocks US Senator's Statements About Russian Threat From FaceApp

RT and Sputnik chief editor Margarita Simonyan commented on US Sen. Chuck Schumer's claims that popular application FaceApp, which was developed by a Russian company, could pose a threat to US national security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) RT and Sputnik chief editor Margarita Simonyan commented on US Sen. Chuck Schumer's claims that popular application FaceApp, which was developed by a Russian company, could pose a threat to US national security.

On Wednesday, US Senate Minority Leader Schumer asked the Federal Bureau of Investigations to study whether the personal data uploaded by millions of Americans onto FaceApp "may be finding its way into the hands of the Russian government, or entities with ties to the Russian government." FaceApp creator Yaroslav Goncharov refuted the allegations, saying the company never transfers users' photos to third parties.

"A Russian trace has been found in the world's hottest app FaceApp. I am not joking. British experts and at least one US politician have already said that while you upload your selfies with wrinkles and gray hair, its developers leak all your other photos and data, up to your neighbor's dog's DNA, to the 'KGB' and personally to Putin. And they do it because they are Russian developers. I'm done," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

FaceApp is safe for users, and Schumer's statements about the threat from the program is just a new reason for accusations against Russia, a member of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, Sergei Zheleznyak, said.

"The US Senate Democratic Leader, it seems, has found a new fake reason for anti-Russian hysteria. The funny application developed by our programmers, which Mr. Schumer loudly called a threat to US national security, cannot be compared with social networks and messengers of US origin that cooperate with US intelligence services collecting personal data of users," Zheleznyak told Sputnik.

The app's developers have already stated that people could use their program without registration, but if users want to register, their data is stored on servers located outside Russia and deleted within 48 hours, the lawmaker noted.

"I'm sure that US information technology experts are aware of it, but this new fake story is now in great demand and will actively be used to put forward a fresh bunch of unsubstantiated accusations against Russia," Zheleznyak said.

FaceApp, which was developed by the Russian company Wireless Lab, allows using various neural photo-editing technologies to quickly make various transformations with them, in particular, to change a person's hairstyle, gender, age, add makeup and tattoos. The application is currently experiencing a new wave of popularity, as many users of social networks around the world publish FaceApp-processed photos in order to show their would-be appearance in old age.

