Simonyan Notes Professionalism of Prime Minister Nominee Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has noted "modern professionalism" of Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin, whom the Russian president nominated as prime minister on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin that the entire government was stepping down. The announcement came after Putin, in his annual address to the parliament, proposed a slew of reforms and constitutional amendments, including those concerning the parliament's greater powers in appointing cabinet members.

The president thanked the outgoing cabinet for its work and nominated Mishustin as new prime minister. His candidacy will be considered by parliament on Thursday.

"Mishustin means digitalization, clarity, modern professionalism, decency, destruction of barriers to legal activity, non-standard solutions, openness to world technologies coupled with concern for proper sovereignty, and dislike for tough, strong-arm methods," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

These qualities are "something that we really need now," she added.