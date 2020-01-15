UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Simonyan Notes Professionalism Of Prime Minister Nominee Mishustin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

Simonyan Notes Professionalism of Prime Minister Nominee Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has noted "modern professionalism" of Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin, whom the Russian president nominated as prime minister on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin that the entire government was stepping down. The announcement came after Putin, in his annual address to the parliament, proposed a slew of reforms and constitutional amendments, including those concerning the parliament's greater powers in appointing cabinet members.

The president thanked the outgoing cabinet for its work and nominated Mishustin as new prime minister. His candidacy will be considered by parliament on Thursday.

"Mishustin means digitalization, clarity, modern professionalism, decency, destruction of barriers to legal activity, non-standard solutions, openness to world technologies coupled with concern for proper sovereignty, and dislike for tough, strong-arm methods," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

These qualities are "something that we really need now," she added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

AJK government releases funds of Rs. 26.5 million ..

13 minutes ago

US-China Trade Deal Places Strong Restrictions on ..

13 minutes ago

Govt making agreements with different countries fo ..

15 minutes ago

Trump Says US to Keep Tariffs on China Until Both ..

15 minutes ago

Tharparkar Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recovere ..

15 minutes ago

DPR, DG condoles death of APP reporter's father

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.