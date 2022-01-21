UrduPoint.com

Simonyan Reacts To State Department's Claims About Russian Media Spreading Disinformation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Simonyan Reacts to State Department's Claims About Russian Media Spreading Disinformation

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Friday commented on the US State Department accusing Russian media, including news agency Sputnik and broadcaster RT of allegedly participating in a disinformation campaign against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Friday commented on the US State Department accusing Russian media, including news agency Sputnik and broadcaster RT of allegedly participating in a disinformation campaign against Ukraine.

On Thursday, a high-ranking State Department official said during a phone briefing that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) directly orders the media to allegedly publish false content to defame Ukraine. The official named RIA Novosti, Sputnik, and RT.

"Dear State Department! The issue has not been fully addressed... Contact me, I will tell things, it will be enough for three reports," Simonyan wrote in Telegram.

Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, which includes Sputnik and RIA Novosti, has already responded to the accusations by saying that the State Department is so adept at spreading deformation that Russian journalists can only do their job and "reveal your lies.

"

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

