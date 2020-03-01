UrduPoint.com
Simonyan Says 3 of Her Staff Members in Turkish Capital Threatened in Their Own Homes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan says three of her staff members in Ankara have been threatened by unknown individuals who had broken into their homes.

"Some ghouls have forced their way into the homes of three of our staff members in Ankara, threatening and shouting that they are traitors of their motherland because they work for the Russians," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

Simonyan is now waiting for a reaction from the police.

It is unclear how the home addresses of the three staff members in question became available to the offenders.

