Simonyan Says Cannot Contact Three Sputnik Turkey Staff In Ankara For Nine Hours

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:30 PM

Simonyan Says Cannot Contact Three Sputnik Turkey Staff in Ankara For Nine Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Sunday she cannot make contact with Sputnik journalists in the Turkish capital of Ankara for nine hours after they filed complaints against those who had broken into their homes in the late hours of Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Simonyan stated that three of her staff members in Ankara have been threatened by unknown individuals who had broken into their homes. According to Sputnik Turkey's official statement, at about 22:30-23:00 Moscow time [19:30-20:00 GMT] organized groups of people, chanting nationalist slogans tried to enter by force into the residencies of three of Sputnik employees in the Turkish capital.

"We have been unable to contact our employees in Ankara for nine hours already after they called the police complaining against rioters-nationals who have attacked their apartments," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the impossibility of establishing contact with the journalists. The ministry urged Ankara to help clarify the situation.

