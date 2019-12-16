UrduPoint.com
Simonyan Says Hackers Responsible For Switching Spanish TV Broadcast With RT's

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:11 PM

Simonyan Says Hackers Responsible for Switching Spanish TV Broadcast With RT's

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Monday that a cyberattack was to blame for an RT broadcast replacing one from a Spanish TV channel last week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Monday that a cyberattack was to blame for an RT broadcast replacing one from a Spanish tv channel last week.

On December 12, the broadcast of the +24 TV channel, a part of the Spanish Radio and Television Corporation, was interrupted with the one of the RT.

"The hackers hacked Spanish +24 TV channel and turned on our broadcast instead of theirs. At the moment we were showing an interview with [Carles] Puigdemont, the top person in Catalonia's independence [movement].

We were on air the entire evening. We do not know who did it. Honestly. But, what I can say is that it was lovely," she wrote in her Telegram channel.

A similar situation took place in November of 2017 when instead of a live speech by US Congresswoman Maxine Waters on US television network C-SPAN, viewers were shown an RT program for 10 minutes. Several western media blamed Russian hackers for this.

