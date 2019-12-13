UrduPoint.com
Simonyan Says 'I Like Our Audience' After Oliver Stone Reveals Preferring RT To US Media

RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan has commented on US film director Oliver Stone's remarks that he has much more trust in the RT broadcaster rather than in US media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan has commented on US film director Oliver Stone's remarks that he has much more trust in the RT broadcaster rather than in US media.

Delivering a speech at a university in Argentina earlier in the week, the renowned filmmaker said that he only watched news on RT.

He said he had more trust in the Russian broadcaster rather than in North American media, whom he dubbed as propaganda.

"Oliver Stone has just said that speaking at an Argentine university. Not in response to our question, not at our request and not even in our presence. I like our audience," Simonyan wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Stone is an American filmmaker, director, the winner of many awards, including three academy Awards. In 2017, he also filmed the four-part movie "The Putin Interviews." In 2019, Stone presented his new documentary "Revealing Ukraine."

