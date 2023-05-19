Simonyan Says No Explosive Device Found in Parcel Sent From Hong Kong to Her

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Editor-in-Chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya media group Margarita Simonyan said on Friday that a parcel that was sent to her from Hong Kong did not contain any explosive device.

Earlier in the day, Simonyan said that a parcel with traces of explosives addressed to her had arrived at work.

"The parcel is from Hong Kong. There was no explosive device," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.