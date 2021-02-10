Simonyan Says Russia Should Abandon Foreign Social Media After Instagram Removed Her Post

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Wednesday that foreign social media services should be banned in Russia after Instagram deleted her post.

"Ha, Instagram removed my most innocent post! Carthago delenda est [Carthage must be destroyed].

Foreign social media in Russia must be banned," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

The editor-in-chief also attached a link to the text from the banned post to her Telegram account.

In her post, Simonyan shared a photo of her hometown in Russia's southern region of Kuban, saying that "the only sanctions that can hurt me is if they forbid me to go to Kuban."