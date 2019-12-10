UrduPoint.com
Simonyan Says Russian Journalists Accepted Zelenskyy's Invitation To Visit Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:01 PM

Simonyan Says Russian Journalists Accepted Zelenskyy's Invitation to Visit Kiev

Journalists from Russia's RIA Novosti and Russia Today (RT) news outlets have accepted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya and RT, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Journalists from Russia's RIA Novosti and Russia Today (RT) news outlets have accepted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya and RT, said Tuesday.

On Monday, journalists Ilya Petrenko from RT and Ilona Rudneva from RIA asked Zelenskyy how Russian reporters could possibly visit Kiev if they had been barred from traveling to Ukraine.

"[On Tuesday] Zelenskyy invited Ilona to visit Kiev along with other [Russian] journalists and promised to show them around. The journalists have accepted the invitation," Simonyan wrote in her Telegram blog.

�RIA Novosti and Sputnik are part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

