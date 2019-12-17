Simonyan Slams Czech Think Tank for Seeking to Reject RT, Sputnik Journalist Accreditation

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Tuesday slammed a Czech-based US-funded think tank that called on European countries to deny journalists from Sputnik and RT accreditation at major events

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Tuesday slammed a Czech-based US-funded think tank that called on European countries to deny journalists from Sputnik and RT accreditation at major events.

Simonyan's comments follow a December 3 publication by the European Values organization that urged European leaders not to consider RT and Sputnik as representatives of the free press. The think tank suggested that correspondents from RT and Sputnik should be denied access to press conferences of leading officials.

"A Czech organization called European Values published a report calling for Sputnik and RT to be denied accreditation. Because we are not part of the 'free press.' The organization receives money in the form of donations from, among others, the UK Foreign Ministry and the US Embassy in Prague. A couple of years ago, these people published a list of our on-air guests and called them 'useful idiots.

' As a result of this publication, nothing happened. Do something stupid. Fail. Repeat," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

The European Values Center for Security Policy was founded in the Czech Republic in 2005. The organization states that its goal is "protect liberal democracy."

In October 2017, the organization published a list of 2,327 US, British and European politicians, diplomats and military personnel who have appeared on RT. The list included US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. European Values called these individuals "useful idiots."

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswomen, Maria Zakharova, told reporters that Russia has urged the European Union to provide a list of visa requirements and provisions regarding journalists' accreditation. The spokeswoman stated that the EU's policy lacks clarity.