Simonyan Thanks Russian Foreign Ministry For Help In Sputnik Turkey Journalists' Release

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan thanked the Russian Foreign Ministry for assisting in the release of Sputnik Turkey journalists.

"Special thanks to [Foreign Ministry spokeswoman] Maria Zakharova and wonderful [Foreign Minister] Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov]," Simonyan said on her Telegram channel.

Sputnik lost contact with three staffers in Ankara after they alerted police to nationalist raids on their homes on Saturday. Their families confirmed that they spent the night in police custody. Separately, a Sputnik Turkey chief editor was seized from the Istanbul office during a police search. All four were freed Sunday after Russia intervened.

