Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:01 PM

Simonyan Welcomes Dropping Charges Against Journalist Golunov

RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan welcomed on Tuesday the fact that criminal charges against Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov had been dropped

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan welcomed on Tuesday the fact that criminal charges against Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov had been dropped.

Earlier in the day, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told reporters that the charges against Golunov had been dropped, while police officers involved in his persecution had been suspended.

"It seems to me that last time I was so happy for my country when walked the Nikolskaya Street [in Moscow] during the [2018 FIFA] World Cup. Because this Golunov is not just Golunov. His case shows how everything works and the direction for further development, slow but gradual progress," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

Police detained Golunov, who is known for investigating corruption among Russian officials, on Thursday after finding in his possession five packages of a powdery substance that turned out to be mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant. Later, cocaine was said to be found in Golunov's apartment in Moscow. The reporter was put under house arrest by a court on Saturday despite him maintaining that the drugs were planted. The story has drawn massive attention both from the authorities and journalistic community.

