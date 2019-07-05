Simonyan Wins Grand Prix at Media Manager of Russia 2019 Award

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, has received Grand Prix at Media Manager of Russia 2019 national award, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ceremony.

The prize is annually awarded to top managers of media, advertising and PR industry. It is also meant to support the most significant projects in the media industry and communications driven by professionalism and skill in management.

The Russian journalistic community also highly assessed the RT broadcaster's social project known under #НеОдинНаОдин hashtag. The project seeks to help people, mainly from Ukraine and other post-Soviet republics, who have been for years unsuccessfully trying to obtain Russian citizenship.

It however also lends a helping hand to people in other issues such as "Presumption of innocence", "Russians abroad," "Bureaucracy and law," "Problems of housing and public Utilities," "Accidents," "Children in trouble," "Medical error" and so on.

Rossiya Segodnya is a multimedia international news and information agency with a mission to provide prompt and balanced coverage of global news and inform international audiences about different views on key events. It comprises RIA Novosti, R-Sport, RIA Real Estate, RIA Rating, Prime, InoSMI, and Sputnik. The agency is among Russian media market leaders in implementing social and educational projects.