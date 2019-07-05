UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Simonyan Wins Grand Prix At Media Manager Of Russia 2019 Award

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Simonyan Wins Grand Prix at Media Manager of Russia 2019 Award

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, has received Grand Prix at Media Manager of Russia 2019 national award, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ceremony.

The prize is annually awarded to top managers of media, advertising and PR industry. It is also meant to support the most significant projects in the media industry and communications driven by professionalism and skill in management.

The Russian journalistic community also highly assessed the RT broadcaster's social project known under #НеОдинНаОдин hashtag. The project seeks to help people, mainly from Ukraine and other post-Soviet republics, who have been for years unsuccessfully trying to obtain Russian citizenship.

It however also lends a helping hand to people in other issues such as "Presumption of innocence", "Russians abroad," "Bureaucracy and law," "Problems of housing and public Utilities," "Accidents," "Children in trouble," "Medical error" and so on.

Rossiya Segodnya is a multimedia international news and information agency with a mission to provide prompt and balanced coverage of global news and inform international audiences about different views on key events. It comprises RIA Novosti, R-Sport, RIA Real Estate, RIA Rating, Prime, InoSMI, and Sputnik. The agency is among Russian media market leaders in implementing social and educational projects.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Citizenship 2019 Market Media From Industry Top Housing

Recent Stories

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

11 minutes ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

11 minutes ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

11 minutes ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

13 minutes ago

Tutankhamun relic sells for $6 mn in London despit ..

13 minutes ago

6.4-magnitude quake hits Southern California: USGS ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.