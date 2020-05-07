Simulating Nuclear Explosion Over Moscow by US Media Sign of Aggression - Russian Lawmaker

Mikhail Sheremet, a Russian State Duma lawmaker, said on Thursday that a nuclear bomb explosion over Moscow simulated by a US media outlet was a sign of aggression

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Mikhail Sheremet, a Russian State Duma lawmaker, said on Thursday that a nuclear bomb explosion over Moscow simulated by a US media outlet was a sign of aggression.

On Wednesday, a US military community outlet, We Are The Mighty, published a forecast on what would happen if a thermonuclear bomb of 10,000 megatons exploded over Moscow. The forecast made using the NukeMap simulator showed that such an explosion would have led to nuclear fallout throughout Russia's territory up to the northern part of the Komi Republic at a distance of about 1,500 kilometers (932 miles).

"The United States, instead of dealing with a collapsed economy, decided to intimidate Russia by exposing its aggressor's face hidden behind a mask. Simulating an explosion over Moscow is a manifestation of aggression, and the United States should remember once and for all that it is better not to joke with Russia in this way," Sheremet said.

According to the lawmaker, Washington should remember that Russia is a high-tech and sovereign power with great history and military potential.