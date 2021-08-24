Since the process of political consultations is continuing successfully, it is hoped that contours of the new government will become clear in the coming days: Zabihullah Mujahid

Zabihullah Mujahid said since the process of political consultations was continuing successfully, it is hoped that contours of the new government will become clear in the coming days

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Zabihullah Mujahid said since the process of political consultations was continuing successfully, it is hoped that contours of the new government will become clear in the coming days.

He reiterated and assured that Afghan soil will not be led used against any neighbouring or other country.

He said that after 20 years of unrest in Afghanistan, peace was being restored and public services institutions were being made functional to serve the country and masses.

Taliban Spokesman was also optimistic of the resolution of Panjshir issue through dialogue and there would be no war, adding, that as Afghanistan had seen many wars in the past, Taliban wanted peace in the country.

He further assured about the independent and the protection of women rights in the country, adding, there would be no violation of human rights in Afghanistan.

He, however, urged the woman employees to stay home till a fool-proof security of their workplaces and institutions was ensured.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that as all hospitals and educational institutions in the country were functioning, life was returning to normal in Afghanistan, adding, the transmission of state television and radio were also continuing.

He said that banks had opened and people were free to withdraw cash from their accounts.

Taliban Spokesman said that all diplomatic missions and embassies in Afghanistan were secure and protected, adding, in that respect they will also hold meetings with diplomats.

He assured all the international institutions in the country of full security and protection by Taliban and said they should continue their operations.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that Taliban leaders from Qatar have also reached Kabul and were in contact with diplomats.

He said that the United States should desist from misleading the people about their security and future in Afghanistan.

To a question, the Taliban Spokesman said that process for the formation of a national army of Afghanistan was also being deliberated.