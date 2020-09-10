UrduPoint.com
Singapore Air Force To Participate In Training In Northern Australia: Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:56 PM

Hundreds of personnel from Singapore's air force are set to participate in combat exercises in Australia, Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said here on Thursda

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Hundreds of personnel from Singapore's air force are set to participate in combat exercises in Australia, Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said here on Thursday.

The fighter detachment of 200 Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) personnel will fly into Australia's Northern Territory (NT) where they will go into quarantine for 14 days before participating in flying training including live weapons training.

The exercises, which will take place at Australian training areas, will run from October 7 to December 11.

Reynolds said that careful planning had gone into minimizing the COVID-19 risk to the NT, which has no active case now.

"The arrival of the RSAF's Fighter Detachment to conduct training in the Northern Territory underlines the strength of the Australia-Singapore partnership and our shared commitment to regional security," said Reynolds, who is on a tour of the NT's military facilities.

"Singapore's military training in Australia is an important element of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It supports Singapore's ability to generate a force that provides strategic weight and supports stability in our region.

"The training exercises will see RSAF personnel frequenting businesses in the local community, providing welcome economic opportunities for the Top End."In addition to the 14-day quarantine period, which is mandatory for all international arrivals to Australia, the RSAF members will self-isolate in Singapore for seven days before flying to Australia.

The measures are similar to those implemented for a rotational force of U.S. Marines that began arriving in the NT in June.

