Singapore Airlines Gets Approval to Return Boeing 737 MAX From Australia Storage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Singapore Airlines (SIA) has received approval from Singapore's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) to return its six Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes that have been kept in a storage facility in central Australia since 2019, following fatal crashes involving this model, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In November, the US Federal Aviation Administration allowed all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to fly within the US airspace, after Boeing said it has fixed the existing technical problems.

The media outlet said that SIA had already returned the first aircraft to Changi Airport from the plane storage facility located in central Australia, though it had not been authorized by the CAAS to use Boeing 737 MAX 8 for commercial flights yet.

SIA's official told the media that it would adhere to the CAAS's recommendations, stressing that the company's top priority was the safety of its customers and personnel.

The newspaper added that the company did not comment on the reasons for its decision to return the aircraft to Singapore.

The planes were initially grounded following two fatal accidents involving 737 MAX - a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet's piloting system, lapses in Boeing's safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials.

The first airline company to resume commercial flights with Boeing 737 MAX was Brazil's Gol, which carried out the first flight of the 737 MAX on December 9. American Airlines restarted 737 MAX flights on Tuesday.