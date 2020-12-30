UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Airlines Gets Approval To Return Boeing 737 MAX From Australia Storage - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:38 PM

Singapore Airlines Gets Approval to Return Boeing 737 MAX From Australia Storage - Reports

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has received approval from Singapore's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) to return its six Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes that have been kept in a storage facility in central Australia since 2019, following fatal crashes involving this model, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Singapore Airlines (SIA) has received approval from Singapore's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) to return its six Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes that have been kept in a storage facility in central Australia since 2019, following fatal crashes involving this model, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In November, the US Federal Aviation Administration allowed all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to fly within the US airspace, after Boeing said it has fixed the existing technical problems.

The media outlet said that SIA had already returned the first aircraft to Changi Airport from the plane storage facility located in central Australia, though it had not been authorized by the CAAS to use Boeing 737 MAX 8 for commercial flights yet.

SIA's official told the media that it would adhere to the CAAS's recommendations, stressing that the company's top priority was the safety of its customers and personnel.

The newspaper added that the company did not comment on the reasons for its decision to return the aircraft to Singapore.

The planes were initially grounded following two fatal accidents involving 737 MAX - a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet's piloting system, lapses in Boeing's safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials.

The first airline company to resume commercial flights with Boeing 737 MAX was Brazil's Gol, which carried out the first flight of the 737 MAX on December 9. American Airlines restarted 737 MAX flights on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Australia Company Singapore Indonesia Brazil March October November December 2018 2019 Media All From Top Airport

Recent Stories

India out to find excuses for adventurism against ..

2 minutes ago

I.Coast ex-PM and opposition figure released, says ..

3 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Signs Post-Brexit Future ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority leads in accessibility w ..

11 minutes ago

UK's Johnson signs EU trade deal

3 minutes ago

Ukraine to buy 2 mln doses of China's CoronaVac va ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.