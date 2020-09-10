UrduPoint.com
Singapore Airlines Group Cuts 4,300 Jobs Due To COVID-19 Economic Hardship

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Thursday it would dismiss around 4,300 employees across its three airlines, citing an "unprecedented global aviation crisis."

"The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group today announced the difficult decision to cut around 4,300 positions across its airlines," the company said in a press release.

Cuts will affect some 2,400 employees across the three SIA Group airlines � Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot � while another 1,900 positions will be eliminated via a recruitment freeze, natural attrition, and the take up of voluntary departure schemes, according to the press release.

"This decision was taken in light of the long road to recovery for the global airline industry due to the debilitating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the urgent need for the Group s airlines to adapt to an uncertain future," the press release read.

The company said it found itself in an "even more vulnerable position" than other major airlines due to the fact that it lacked a domestic market that would be the first to recover from COVID-19. In fact, the SIA Group does not expect the passenger traffic to return to the pre-pandemic levels until "around 2024," it said in the press release, citing industry groups.

For these reasons, the SIA Group will be operating under 50 percent of its capacity at the end of 2020/21 financial year and use a smaller fleet of aircraft for a reduced network in the coming years.

