Singapore Airlines Pilots IATA-Developed Travel Pass To Verify Passengers' COVID-19 Status

Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:29 PM

Singapore Airlines, the flag carrier of the island city-state, will roll out the Travel Pass app developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to verify the passengers' health status, the company said on Monday

The pilot version will be used on the London route from March 15- 28.

"This marks the second phase of SIA's digital health verification process trials, which is based on the IATA Travel Pass framework. Passengers with mobile phones running on Apple's iOS operating system will be invited to download the IATA Travel Pass app, and create a digital ID comprising their profile photo and passport information," the airlines said in a press release.

It added that passengers would then be able to book their COVID-19 tests at one of the participating clinics using the digital ID they created in the app.

"They will be able to view their test results, as well as confirmation status to fly, directly on the app. IATA's Timatic registry will provide the back-end information on the Covid-19 testing and entry requirements. ... By consolidating the verification of health credentials into a single app, participants can expect a faster and more seamless check-in process," the statement read.

If deemed successful, the pilot version will be fully integrated into the airlines' digital health verification process in mid-2021.

