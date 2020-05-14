UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Airlines Reports Nearly $150 Million Virus Loss

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Singapore Airlines reports nearly $150 million virus loss

Singapore Airlines reported an annual loss of almost $150 million Thursday, driven by the collapse in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the latest sign of the outbreak's devastating impact on the aviation sector

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Singapore Airlines reported an annual loss of almost $150 million Thursday, driven by the collapse in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the latest sign of the outbreak's devastating impact on the aviation sector.

The airline group -- which includes subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoo -- suffered a net loss of Sg$212 million (US$148 million) for the financial year that ended on March 31, compared to a profit of Sg$683 million last year.

The city-state's flag carrier lost Sg$732 million in the fourth quarter, mainly due to a reduction in passenger revenue as the virus crisis exploded.

"Fears about the spread of the virus, as well as global travel restrictions and border controls, led to a collapse in the demand for air travel during the quarter," the airline said in its financial report.

The recent collapse in oil prices also led to Sg$710 million of fuel hedging losses in the fourth quarter.

Singapore Airlines cut passenger capacity by 96 percent from April to June and grounded most of its fleet as people stopped flying due to the pandemic.

The airline's majority shareholder, state investment fund Temasek, has thrown its weight behind a rescue package to help the carrier weather the pandemic.

The International Air Transport Association estimates that airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion of revenue this year.

The trade body said last month that global air traffic suffered a 52.9 percent drop in March compared with the same period last year -- the "largest decline in recent history" -- due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Related Topics

Weather Oil Traffic Singapore Same March April June Border From Weight Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NTDC completes, energized first 500 kV HVAC Transm ..

1 minute ago

Those involved in hoarding not to be spared: Aleem ..

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 begins advance medical refresher cours ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt utilising all resources for needy fami ..

1 minute ago

Police, Rangers hold joint flag march in Multan

7 minutes ago

Judge video leak scandal: case: Anti Terrorism Cou ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.