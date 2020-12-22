Singapore Airlines Says Delivered 1st Batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Monday that it had delivered the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies to Singapore.

"Singapore Airlines (SIA) delivered the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to Singapore earlier this evening on board one of its Boeing 747-400 freighters. This was also the first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipment to be delivered to a country in Asia," the company said in a press release.

The plane carrying the vaccines departed from the Belgian capital of Brussels on Sunday and arrived in Singapore on Monday morning.

"The shipment was prioritised for loading into the aircraft in Brussels and was given similar precedence during unloading in Singapore. It was then transported to SATS's cold-chain facility, Coolport, for subsequent storage and ground transportation," SIA added.

Singapore's Health Sciences Authority last week approved the use of the Phizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The vaccination will be free, with those who are at greatest risk ” health care workers and frontline personnel, as well as the elderly and vulnerable ” given first priority.