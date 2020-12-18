Singapore Airlines Says Will Resume Flights to Moscow, 3 Other Destinations From January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Friday that it would resume regular flights to four more destinations, including Moscow, starting from January 2021.

"From January 2021, SIA will reinstate services to Dubai, Tokyo-Haneda, Moscow and Munich, and increase the frequency of its existing services to points in the United States, Europe and South Africa," the company said in a press release.

The SIA added that it was further growing its passenger capacity and resuming selected services "in a safe and calibrated manner" due to the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions on both transit and arriving passengers.

The SIA, like other airline companies across the world, has suspended international flights due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. International air traffic has been gradually restored since late summer.