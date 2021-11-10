Singapore Airshow to Be Held Without Spectators in February 2022 - Reports

The Singapore Airshow will be held in February 2022 without spectators due to COVID-19, the Straits Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Singapore Airshow will be held in February 2022 without spectators due to COVID-19, the Straits Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The organizers will cut the duration of the event by two days as no spectators will be allowed to attend due to pandemic restrictions, the newspaper said.

The airshow will be held February 15-18 instead of the scheduled February 15-20 at the Changi Exhibition Center.

The event will be held with all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, including allowing only vaccinated members of international delegations, according to the organizers, the Straits Times noted.

The Singapore Airshow is held every two years and is one of the largest and most influential platforms in Southeast Asia, as well as the third largest international airshow in the world.