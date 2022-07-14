UrduPoint.com

Singapore Allows Sri Lankan President To Enter Country - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Singapore Allows Sri Lankan President to Enter Country - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Singapore has allowed outgoing Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to enter the country, the Foreign Ministry said, adding that there has been no requests for asylum.

"In response to media queries, it is confirmed that Mr Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit.

He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum," the ministry said in a statement.

