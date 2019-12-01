Singapore Allows Use of Cannabis-Based Medication for First Time - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The government of Singapore has permitted using a marijuana-based medication for the treatment of epilepsy for the first time, local media reported on Sunday.

Singapore has the world's strictest anti-drug laws, punishing for possession of even a minuscule amount of narcotic substances.

According to the Straits Times newspaper, the medicine is required for treatment of a girl, who has not responded to other types of medication.

The patient's doctor requested the city-state's Health Sciences Authority to allow the medication to be admitted into the country.

Currently, using cannabis for medicinal purposes is allowed in many countries around the world, such as Argentina, Italy, Israel, and many others.