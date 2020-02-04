UrduPoint.com
Singapore Announces First Local Coronavirus Transmissions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:13 PM

Singapore on Tuesday announced the first local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus from China

The Ministry of Health said it had found six additional cases, four of them involving human-to-human transmission in Singapore, bringing the total infections to 24 in the city-state.

The Ministry of Health said it had found six additional cases, four of them involving human-to-human transmission in Singapore, bringing the total infections to 24 in the city-state.

"Though four of these cases constitute a local transmission cluster, there is as yet no evidence of widespread sustained community transmission in Singapore," the ministry said in a statement.

