Singapore announces first local coronavirus transmissions

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Singapore on Tuesday announced the first local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus from China.

The Ministry of Health said it had found six additional cases, four of them involving human-to-human transmission in Singapore, bringing the total infections to 24 in the city-state.

"Though four of these cases constitute a local transmission cluster, there is as yet no evidence of widespread sustained community transmission in Singapore," the ministry said in a statement.