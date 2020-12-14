UrduPoint.com
Singapore Approves Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Prime Minister

Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:03 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that the country's Health Sciences Authority has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies.

"And I am very happy to tell you that after studying the scientific evidence and clinical trial data, the Health Sciences Authority has approved the Phizer-BioNtech vaccine for pandemic use," Lee said in a video address on Monday.

According to the prime minister, the first batch of the vaccine will arrive in Singapore in late December, and the country will receive enough doses to inoculate all its residents by late 2021.

"The first shipment should arrive by the end of this month, making Singapore one of the first countries to obtain this vaccine," Lee said, adding that there would be "enough vaccines for everyone in Singapore by the third quarter of 2021.

"

The prime minister added that the first Singaporeans to receive vaccines will be health care personnel and elderly people. Afterward, the remaining groups of the population would be able to receive doses voluntarily.

"First priority will be given to those who are at greatest risk: health care workers and frontline personnel, as well as the elderly and vulnerable. Thereafter, the committee proposes to progressively vaccinate the rest of the population, and to cover everyone who wants a vaccination by the end of next year," Lee said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Singapore has confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 58,320. On Sunday, the country registered eight new daily cases.

