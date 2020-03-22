UrduPoint.com
Singapore Bans Short-Term Visitors From Entering Country Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Singapore has prohibited short-term visitors from entering and transiting through the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"Given the heightened risk of importation of COVID-19 cases into Singapore, all short-term visitors will now not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore," the statement said.

The ministry added that those who had a work permit in Singapore would still be able to enter the country. The ban comes into effect on 23:59 local time on Monday (15:35 GMT).

So far, Singapore confirmed 432 COVID-19 cases.

