Singapore bars arrivals from China over virus fears

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Singapore on Friday announced a sweeping ban on arrivals from mainland China as authorities toughened measures to prevent the spread of a deadly virus.

The move was a dramatic expansion of earlier measures that affected only arrivals from central Hubei province and came after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an international emergency.