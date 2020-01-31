Singapore Bars Arrivals From China Over Virus Fears
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:57 PM
Singapore on Friday announced a sweeping ban on arrivals from mainland China as authorities toughened measures to prevent the spread of a deadly virus
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Singapore on Friday announced a sweeping ban on arrivals from mainland China as authorities toughened measures to prevent the spread of a deadly virus.
The move was a dramatic expansion of earlier measures that affected only arrivals from central Hubei province and came after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an international emergency.