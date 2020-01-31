UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Bars Arrivals From China Over Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:57 PM

Singapore bars arrivals from China over virus fears

Singapore on Friday announced a sweeping ban on arrivals from mainland China as authorities toughened measures to prevent the spread of a deadly virus

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Singapore on Friday announced a sweeping ban on arrivals from mainland China as authorities toughened measures to prevent the spread of a deadly virus.

The move was a dramatic expansion of earlier measures that affected only arrivals from central Hubei province and came after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an international emergency.

Related Topics

World China Singapore From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Arab Hope Maker 2020 ..

31 minutes ago

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the St ..

34 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum for across country primary scho ..

6 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (F ..

6 minutes ago

Over 200,000 youth applies for PM's Hunarmand Paki ..

6 minutes ago

Italy declares state of emergency over coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.